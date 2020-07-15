Numerous musicians, celebrities to benefit homeless animals during livestreamed ‘Songs to Save Them All’ concert

An array of recording artists and celebrities are coming together virtually on Wednesday, July 22 to show appreciation for their pets and benefit homeless animals across the country with a live three-hour concert.

“Songs to Save Them All: A Benefit for Homeless Pets” will be streamed live at 6 p.m. through Tiltify, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and the Best Friends Animal Society website.

Recording artists scheduled to perform include Sam Nelson Harris from X Ambassadors, Amythyst Kiah, Gnash, ZZ Ward, Natalie Taylor, Mondo Cozmo, Elah Hale, Aaron Frazer from Durand Jones & The Indications, Katie Toupin and many others.

Celebrities expected to make appearances include Amanda Seyfried, Justin Theroux, Kat Dennings, Bob Odenkirk, Cecily Strong, Zosia Mamet and Cameron Monaghan.

Julie Castle, CEO of the nonprofit animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society, notes how the COVID-19 crisis has really deepened the bond between pet owners and their pets.

“Pets are our best friends and members of our family, especially during this time of uncertainty,” says Castle. “Our goal for this concert is to bring people together with a diverse cross-section of musical talent to celebrate the ways that music and our love for our pets unite us, despite any differences, and to highlight the ways we can support homeless pets and our communities during this crisis.”

During the concert, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Best Friends Animal Society, which has a mission to make America no-kill by 2025. Funds raised from “Songs to Save Them All” will help the organization with its lifesaving programming across the country, including collaboration with thousands of shelters and animal welfare groups.

“This is such an absolutely unprecedented time in human history, and Best Friends is enormously grateful to all of the musicians, singers and songwriters who are sharing their time and talent with us this evening, along with so many familiar faces from film and television who are here to support our work,” says Castle. “We are humbled and grateful. And together, we will Save Them All.”