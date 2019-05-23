New center offers help to drop-ins

A new Carol Center is opening at Vera French in Davenport.

It now offers a peer support and drop-in center.

The location honors Carol Lujack who supported the work done by Vera French.

Vera French CEO Richard Whitaker Jr. spoke at the dedication ceremony.

"We had somebody come just about the time the office was closing down and staff saw the need," Whitaker said. "She talked about suicide. They knew that she didn't have what she needed to stay safe. They mobilized resources, took care of her immediate needs and she came back the next day thanking them for helping her and by saving her life"

The peer support center can help with crisis resolution, housing assistance and socialization.

