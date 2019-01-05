DAVENPORT, Iowa - There's a new coffee shop brewing in downtown Davenport.

392Dprt, at Scott and Third Streets, held its soft-opening this week.

The owners already have a shop in Clinton, Iowa, but say they've wanted to open a second shop for seven years.

We saw several new businesses on the east side in 2018. Co-owner Jenna Sanders said she's happy to start on the other side of town.

"Obviously at some point in time Davenport's downtown is going to make its way this way and being the first people to maybe start that and initiate that," Sanders said.

The shop will offer coffee, teas and breakfast sandwiches. They're hoping to be open to the public next week.