The Illinois National Guard is advising their soldiers and airmen, as well as their families, to be on the lookout for telephone and online scams after one of the Guard’s soldiers was targeted by a telephone scam.

A soldier in the Illinois Army National Guard reported receiving a telephone call on July 25 from someone impersonating a first sergeant regarding backpay for the soldier’s dependents during basic training. The caller instructed the soldier to log into the military pay and leave system and give him details about his last three active duty pay checks and his current account balance. The caller then instructed the soldier to send him $278.24 via a digital payment app such as Venmo, Zelle, and CashApp, to an account under the name of Aryk Smith to receive upwards of $1,200 in backpay.

The person told the soldier he would review the payment and work on getting the backpay. The soldier, who became suspicious of both the call and payment, contacted their unit leaders who instructed the soldier to cancel the payment and make a police report.

Soldiers are reminded that Military Pay will never reach out to them individually regarding backpay issues without the full-time Unit Support and Leadership knowing about the issue. If soldiers receive a call from someone as described, it should be reported immediately to their unit and chain of command. If the soldier is contacted about a debt they owe, they can have the debt taken from their military pay or make a check payable to the Department of Treasury. Soldiers should never pay any money to an individual regarding any military pay issue.

For more information contact the Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Office at (217) 761-3569 or email ng.il.ilarng.list.staff-pao@army.mil.