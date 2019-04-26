NFL Draft party at Kavanaugh’s: Hawkeyes history, Augustana unveiling & many winners

Local 4 was in the house at Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar and Grill in Rock Island for a first round watch party on Thursday night.

Iowa tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant made Hawkeyes history — as predicted here — becoming the first tight ends from the same school to be selected in the opening round. It wasn’t particularly suspenseful, either, with Hockenson going to the Lions at No. 8 and Fant joining the Broncos at No. 20.

Coverage started at 7 featuring instant local draft analysis from ESPN 93.5’s Don’t Hassle Us We’re Local hosts as well as Adam Rossow from Local 4 and Hawkeye Headquarters. You can watch a replay of the whole show below.

Steve Bell, the football coach from Augustana, unveiled a framed Ken Anderson jersey that will reside next to the signed Joe Montana jersey on the wall of the bar & grill.

Giveaways included four pairs of Steamwheelers tickets, two pairs of LumberKings tickets, a pair of River Bandits tickets and a pair of day passes for the John Deere Classic.

Euclid also gave away a Leinenkugel’s Adirondack chair and a Keystone Light Grandstand 3-D Target Stand.

Front Street Brewery provided a special firkin for the event, and Stern provided a Bud Light game table and a pop-up tailgating tent for a couple of lucky winners. The First Round DRAFTS party at Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar & Grill in Rock Island on Thursday at 7.

Then on Saturday, the draft comes to Rock Island! A sixth round selection will be announced at Augustana College and the city has a ton of events planned for that day to celebrate.

Party participants said they are excited for the NFL Draft selection in Rock Island on Saturday.

One or more sixth round picks will be made by former Augustana and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson on Saturday at the Austin E. Knowlton sports complex on the campus of Augustana College.