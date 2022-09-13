Niabi Zoo’s hours of operations will change starting September 19. The zoo will be closed on Mondays and will be open Tuesdays-Sundays, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through October 30. The last admissions for the day are at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors age 62 and up, $8 for active military members, $8.50 for children ages 3-12 and free for children age two and under. Zoo members, Funbundle and Zooseum pass holders get in free. Guests can save by buying tickets online in advance by clicking here. Online tickets must be bought no later than 9 a.m. the day of your visit. Online tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6.50 for children ages 3-12. Parking is $5 for cars, $4 if bought online and there are discounts for experiences if bought online.

There’s still time to enjoy the zoo’s free admission days! Visit the zoo anytime on September 27-30, October 4-7, October 11-14, October 18-21 and October 25-28 to catch up with the animals one more time before everyone snuggles up for the winter. For more information on the zoo, hours and pricing, click here.