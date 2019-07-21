Nine year-old and her grandmother making sure their mailman stays hydrated

MOLINE, Illinois- The heat wave might be over, but a good deed that’s become a family affair is continuing.

Lydia Ziegler and her grand-mother Dawn have been leaving out cold beverages and snacks for their mail carrier.

It all started after Dawn Ziegler saw her mailman struggling in the heat

“I feel sorry for him working out because he has to go through all this neighborhood and all these neighbors and everything.” On a sunday afternoon, nine year old Lydia Ziegler is packing up a special bag for her neighborhood mailman.

“We only have a couple of chocolates and i think he’ll like it,” shares the nine year-old. In the bag, the mailman will find the chocolates along with cold beverages. And also a note.”I’m saying enjoy please take the plastic bag.”

Her good deed becoming a family affair, one that the matriarch started.”I suggested it to lydia because of the heat and the possibility of the mailman going down,” shares Ziegler’s grand-mother Dawn Ziegler.

It was also an image that Ziegler saw that made her and her grand daughter jump into action. “He was drowned in sweat and was sitting in his truck with a towel whipping off. He looked miserable,” the grand-mother shares.

Hundreds of mail carriers across the midwest suffered the brunt of the heatwave other the weekend. Lydia and her nana’s efforts are continuing for the rest of the summer, Ziegler saying, “luckily the heat wave is over but i still want him to be healthy and active.”

Lydia’s grand-mother, also known as Nana, has even shared facebook posts that encourage her neighbors to do the same. “Even if its in the 80’s if the humidity is high they still need the water.”

Through their efforts, Lydia says she knows her small acts of kindness will go a long way. “I’ve learned that you should do kind things and keep on doing it. And kindness will go back to you.”