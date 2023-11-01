Nobody was hurt after a home fire in Davenport last night.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 Block of W. 29th Street on Tuesday, October 31 at about 6:04 p.m. They responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. A neighbor made the call to 911 and said they could see smoke and flames coming from the living room area of the home. The first unit on the scene found a small, single-family residence with smoke coming from windows on the first floor.

Crews began an aggressive interior attack through the front door and quickly extinguished the fire. They searched the home for residents under heavy smoke conditions, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews remained on the scene for a couple of hours to look for hidden fire and remove smoke and gases from the home. Fire damage was limited to the living room area and there was heavy smoke damage to the first floor.

No injuries were reported during the incident. MidAmerican Energy helped with controlling utilities. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.