No, that Hy-Vee $80 coupon isn't real

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 11:51 AM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 11:51 AM CST

If that Hy-Vee ad you've seen being shared on social media seems too good to be true, that's because it is.

After a coupon started circulating promising $80 in celebration of the grocery store chain's 75th anniversary, Hy-Vee took to Twitter to clarify that the coupon is "fake." 

"Please beware of a scam that has surfaced on social media," Hy-Vee wrote on Twitter. "The post includes a fake '$80 off groceries' coupon at Hy-Vee stores. This is a scam and our stores are not able to honor this. For the latest Hy-Vee deals, visit our website..."

 

