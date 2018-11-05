No, that Hy-Vee $80 coupon isn't real
If that Hy-Vee ad you've seen being shared on social media seems too good to be true, that's because it is.
After a coupon started circulating promising $80 in celebration of the grocery store chain's 75th anniversary, Hy-Vee took to Twitter to clarify that the coupon is "fake."
"Please beware of a scam that has surfaced on social media," Hy-Vee wrote on Twitter. "The post includes a fake '$80 off groceries' coupon at Hy-Vee stores. This is a scam and our stores are not able to honor this. For the latest Hy-Vee deals, visit our website..."
Please beware of a scam that has surfaced on social media. The post includes a fake “$80 off groceries” coupon at Hy-Vee stores. This is a scam and our stores are not able to honor this. For the latest Hy-Vee deals, visit our website at https://t.co/whoREEjOnI— Hy-Vee (@HyVee) November 4, 2018
