Officially open for business: Mary's on 2nd welcomes customers once again

Posted: Oct 31, 2018

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 09:17 PM CDT

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A big reopening for the only gay bar in the Quad Cities. 

Marys on 2nd officially opened again for business Wednesday afternoon for the first time in months.

It's been under repair since a stolen car rammed into the building about seven months ago. 

Dozens of people showed up to celebrate the reopening, a lot of them in Halloween costumes. 

The owner thanked the community for its support through the rebuilding process. 

