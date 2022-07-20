One Iowa is hosting the LGBTQ Older Adults Conference at UnityPoint Education & Resource Center on Friday, August 19. This conference will bring medical, social service, and advocacy experts together to discuss the issues facing older LGBTQ adults and find inclusive and intergenerational solutions to ensure they can age with dignity and grace.

A report estimates that there are currently around 3 million LGBT adults over age 50 in the United States. They are twice as likely to live alone, four times as likely to be childless, more likely to face poverty and homelessness, and more apt to have poor physical and mental health than their heterosexual counterparts.

Nadia Sabbagh Steinberg, Coordinator for the Aging and Longevity Studies Program at the University of Iowa and longtime social justice advocate Mandy Carter, founder of the Black National Justice Coalition, are the keynote speakers.

