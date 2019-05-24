One person shot
One person taken to hospital
One person was shot in Rock Island Thursday night.
It happened near 8th st. and 13th ave around 10 p.m.
Police found the victim after he ran down to 9th street and 10th avenue.
We don't know the name or age of the victim at this time or the current condition.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we get them.
