One shot in Moline

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:57 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 02:05 AM CDT

One shot in Moline

UPDATE: One person was shot in Moline on Wednesday evening, police confirmed to Local 4 News.

The injury is considered non-life-threatening.

EARLIER UPDATE

Police responded to a report of gunfire in Moline on Wednesday evening.

Local 4 News is on the scene at 25th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

That's where a person was taken away in an ambulance.

