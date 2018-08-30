One shot in Moline Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police responded to a report of gunfire in Moline on Wednesday evening. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police responded to a report of gunfire in Moline on Wednesday evening. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ]

UPDATE: One person was shot in Moline on Wednesday evening, police confirmed to Local 4 News.

The injury is considered non-life-threatening.

EARLIER UPDATE

Police responded to a report of gunfire in Moline on Wednesday evening.

Local 4 News is on the scene at 25th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

That's where a person was taken away in an ambulance.

