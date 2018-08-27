One teen charged after police foot chase at Bettendorf football game Video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - One teen was charged with disorderly conduct, following a police foot-pursuit Friday night, at the Bettendorf football game.

Bettendorf Police said two boys originally showed up to the game against Pleasant Valley, but neither of them went to either school.

They said both came to cause trouble not only with spectators, but with officers as well.

However, the incident was unrelated to the football game.

Bettendorf's Police Chief said they also received information from a Facebook post that one of them possibly had a gun, after escorting both juveniles off of the property.

"It was determined that in the picture it was not a real firearm," Chief Keith Kimball said. "It was possibly an airsoft gun or bb gun, but at the time it obviously was of concern so we dealt with it accordingly at the time," Kimball said. "We will continue to always work well with the school, our police officers and our school resource officers that work up there full time."

Bettendorf PD did search the house where the one boy lived and found no guns.

The other boy was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and released to his parents.

The names of the two juveniles are not being released.

This is still an ongoing investigation to see if any other charges can be charged in relation to Facebook post.