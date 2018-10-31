OnTheRecord

Shopping small in the Quad Cities this holiday season

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 07:49 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 07:49 PM CDT

It's called shopping small. That's something the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce wants you to consider doing for the holidays. Adam Guthrie is the executive director of Moline Centre. He's joins Local 4 News to talk about some of the activities happening in downtown Moline this year.

