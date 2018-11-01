Stargazing, World War I history & French art at the Rock Island Library this month
Lifelong learning at your local library in November. You can stimulate your imagination and explore new topics. Rock Island Public Library Reference Librarian Karrah Kuykendall is here to talk about those activities for this week's edition of Rock Island on the Record.
