OnTheRecord

Stargazing, World War I history & French art at the Rock Island Library this month

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 08:52 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 08:52 PM CDT

Lifelong learning at your local library in November. You can stimulate your imagination and explore new topics. Rock Island Public Library Reference Librarian Karrah Kuykendall is here to talk about those activities for this week's edition of Rock Island on the Record.
 


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected