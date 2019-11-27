Operation Warm helps residents fight off the cold

In addition to getting to pick out a coat, the library had other activities planned for the kids including spending time with therapy dogs, going on a scavenger hunt, and coloring.

575 brand new coats were at the Moline Public Library to help out families in the Moline, Rock Island, and Milan school systems fight off the cold weather this winter.

The kids were very excited for everything and enjoyed petting the dogs a lot and didn’t want to leave.

The library partnered with Tyson Foods who helped find places willing to donate money to purchase the coats.