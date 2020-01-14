Organization will plant a tree for each new Instagram follower it gets to help protect the environment

A quad cities non-profit organization is working to help protect the environment.

Living Lands and Waters is based in East Moline and it’s goal is to plant a tree for every new follower it gets on Instagram.

Leah Cafarelli is the marketing managers and she said the non-profit organization has been trying to help the environment for more than 20 years.

“We wanted something to drive us to plant more trees and just having a bigger voice and having more people know that we’re out there you know doing river clean ups and tree planting it just feels really great,” said Cafarelli.

The non profit organization hopes this will help people be more aware and take care of the environment.

“I just knew what a great way social media was a free way to reach people from all over the country so just being able to expand out reach lets us reach out to more volunteers our sponsors,” said Cafarelli.

If you are interested in having a tree planted in your name you can follow the non-profit organization on Instagram at living lands and waters.