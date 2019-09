Over 2,000 people were without power in Davenport this evening.

Mid American Energy tells Local 4 News the massive outage is because of an equipment failure. The piece of equipment was connected to two circuits which is the reason why so many lost power.

The failure happened on Elmore Avenue near the Rhythm City Casino around 5:15 pm.

Over 1500 people had their power restored around 6:30.They expect power to be restored to everyone else shortly.