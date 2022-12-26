The Oxford Dictionary has released its 2022 Word of the Year and this year’s pick really reflects the mood of the past 365 days. If you’ve lost time binge watching TV without caring what you saw, snacked without worrying about crumbs flying or spent days in the same clothes, congratulations, you’re very familiar with “goblin mode.”

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

The dictionary defines goblin mode as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” The word made its first appearance in 2009 on Twitter but waited until this year to go viral. “It captured the prevailing mood of individuals who rejected the idea of returning to ‘normal life’ or rebelled against the increasingly unattainable aesthetic standards and unsustainable lifestyles exhibited on social media,” Oxford Languages said in a press release.

The word seems to appeal to people who are tired of dealing with the pandemic and political upheaval worldwide. To deal with the chaos outside, they make their own rules for living that are a departure from traditional norms and aesthetics. People living in “goblin mode” are feeling more self-indulgent and less likely to follow fashion or trends. If it feels cozy, they do it. “People are embracing their inner goblin,” said Casper Grathwold, president of Oxford Languages.

Oxford Languages tried something new this year with their Word of the Year and incorporated a public vote into the selection process. People could choose from three expressions to choose the top one for the year – “goblin mode,” “metaverse” and “#IStandWith.” Over 300,000 people voted and 93% chose “goblin mode”. Voters chose “metaverse” for second place, which means “a virtual reality environment in which users interact with one another’s avatars and their surroundings in an immersive way, sometimes posited as a potential extension of or replacement for the internet.”

“#IStandWith” came in third place with voters. The term is defined as “a way for people to communicate their opinions and align their stances on specific events.” The hashtag picked up popularity in March 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.