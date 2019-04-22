Part one: Pat Angerer on Fox 18 Sports Sunday

Angerer sits down with Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow to talk about his NFL experience ahead of next week’s draft.
2019 Hawkeyes (0-0)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/result
|8/31/19
|Miami (Ohio)
|6:30 p.m.
|9/7/19
|Rutgers
|11 a.m.
|9/14/19
|at Iowa State
|3 p.m.
|9/28/19
|Middle Tenn. St.
|TBA
|10/5/19
|at Michigan
|11 a.m.
|10/12/19
|Penn State
|TBA
|10/19/19
|Purdue
|11 a.m.
|10/26/19
|at Northwestern
|11 a.m.
|11/9/19
|at Wisconsin
|TBA
|11/16/19
|Minnesota
|TBA
|11/23/19
|Illinois
|TBA
|11/29/19
|at Nebraska
|1:30 p.m.