Breaking News
Missing girl found safe

Part two: Pat Angerer on Fox 18 Sports Sunday

News

by: Dan Vasko

Posted: / Updated:

Angerer sits down with Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow to talk about his NFL experience ahead of next week’s draft. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 Hawkeyes (0-0)

DateOpponentTime/result
8/31/19Miami (Ohio)6:30 p.m.
9/7/19Rutgers11 a.m.
9/14/19at Iowa State3 p.m.
9/28/19Middle Tenn. St.TBA
10/5/19at Michigan11 a.m.
10/12/19Penn StateTBA
10/19/19Purdue11 a.m.
10/26/19at Northwestern11 a.m.
11/9/19at WisconsinTBA
11/16/19MinnesotaTBA
11/23/19IllinoisTBA
11/29/19at Nebraska1:30 p.m.