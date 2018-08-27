Paving company owner sentenced for tax evasion

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Galva man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for tax evasion.

U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Tony L. Porter, an owner of Porter Paving, on Friday.

In addition, Judge Darrow ordered Porter, 42, to pay $566,571 in unpaid taxes and interest to the IRS.

Porter was ordered to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons on October 1 to begin serving his prison sentence. Following his sentence, Porter was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

On March 22, 2018, Porter plead guilty to tax evasion. According to court documents, Porter underreported or failed to report income he received from customers of his paving business in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

Rather than deposit customers’ checks, Porter cashed the checks at the customer’s bank and failed to report the income on his tax returns. Porter failed to report income of $112,439 for 2009; $429,064 for 2010; and, $579,261 for 2011.

As a result, Porter did not pay $384,206 in tax for the three years. With interest, the court ordered that Porter pay taxes and interest to the IRS in the amount of $566,571 for tax years 2009, 2010, and 2011.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hilary W. Frooman prosecuted the case. The IRS, Criminal Investigation Division conducted the investigation.