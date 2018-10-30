Pet of the Week: Chewy Video

Chewy is a 4-year-old, neutered male Chorkie (Chihuahua and Yorkie mix). He is mostly housebroken (has occasional accidents) and is good with children. He was adopted from HSSC and brought back because the family is moving.

The HSSC are having our 3rd annual Trivia night Friday, November 9th. Held at he Knights of Columbus in Davenport. The doors open at 6pm the fun starts at 7pm. To learn more, visit their website.