Pet of the Week: Phillip

Tanya Mattingly with the Quad City Animal Welfare Center introduced Phillip as our Pet of the Week. He is a 12-week-old kitten. Mattingly described him as a lovable orange tabby who has a prolapsed rectum. It may never go back to normal but it does not stop him or cause him any issues.

An event called Kayla 4 Kritters is happening September 8. It is put on by Kayla Halsall's family and friends. Kayla died in a car accident in 2012 and they have this annual event every year to honor her

and her love for animals. Kayla 4 Kritters will be donating the proceeds to the QCAWC and to Henry County Humane Society.