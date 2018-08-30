News

Pet of the Week: Phillip

Phillip the kitten is up for adoption.

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 06:00 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 06:30 AM CDT

Tanya Mattingly with the Quad City Animal Welfare Center introduced Phillip as our Pet of the Week. He is a 12-week-old kitten. Mattingly described him as a lovable orange tabby who has a prolapsed rectum.  It may never go back to normal but it does not stop him or cause him any issues. 

An event called Kayla 4 Kritters is happening September 8. It is put on by Kayla Halsall's family and friends. Kayla died in a car accident in 2012 and they have this annual event every year to honor her 
and her love for animals. Kayla 4 Kritters will be donating the proceeds to the QCAWC and to Henry County Humane Society. 


