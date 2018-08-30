Pet of the Week: Phillip
Phillip the kitten is up for adoption.
Tanya Mattingly with the Quad City Animal Welfare Center introduced Phillip as our Pet of the Week. He is a 12-week-old kitten. Mattingly described him as a lovable orange tabby who has a prolapsed rectum. It may never go back to normal but it does not stop him or cause him any issues.
An event called Kayla 4 Kritters is happening September 8. It is put on by Kayla Halsall's family and friends. Kayla died in a car accident in 2012 and they have this annual event every year to honor her
and her love for animals. Kayla 4 Kritters will be donating the proceeds to the QCAWC and to Henry County Humane Society.
More Stories
-
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - A rebel militia leader known as "The…
-
MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times…
-
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday…