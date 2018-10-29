News

Photos: Your Halloween costumes

Kids, pets and adults all get dressed up in the Quad Cities

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 11:06 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 04:37 PM CDT

Photos: Your Halloween costumes

We asked you to share your Halloween costumes with us on the Local 4 News WHBF and Fox 18 News KLJB Facebook pages -- and you delivered!

Watch Wednesday morning as we'll show some of these on air -- and in the meantime keep them coming!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected