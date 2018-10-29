Photos: Your Halloween costumes
Kids, pets and adults all get dressed up in the Quad Cities
We asked you to share your Halloween costumes with us on the Local 4 News WHBF and Fox 18 News KLJB Facebook pages -- and you delivered!
Watch Wednesday morning as we'll show some of these on air -- and in the meantime keep them coming!
