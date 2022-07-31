The migratory monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus plexippus), famous for its spectacular annual journey thousands of miles across the Americas, recently entered the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species as Endangered. Their numbers have been declining for decades due to fewer sources of milkweed, their main food source, habitat destruction and climate change.

Females typically lay their eggs on milkweed leaves, ensuring each larvae has an immediate food source once they hatch so they have enough energy to form into a chrysalis. Monarchs have adapted to eat the toxic compounds found in milkweed, cardiac glycosides, which keeps them from becoming prey for birds and small mammals as adult butterflies. Once an adult monarch butterfly emerges, they will visit flowering plants, including milkweed, for nectar.

Illinois is home to 22 species of milkweed and the state butterfly is the monarch. “All of these grow in a variety of habitats that can easily be replicated in your own backyard, allowing you to grow the plants that support monarchs,” Haag says.

The monarch caterpillar feeds exclusively on milkweed, Asclepias sp., plants, says Brittnay Haag, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. “It is a unique relationship,” Haag says. “If no milkweeds are growing in the landscape, no monarch butterflies are flying around the garden.”

Milkweeds are an excellent native plant for the home garden with colorful blooms. These herbaceous perennials flower in spring and summer, have high levels of nectar and are a favorite food source for pollinators. Flower colors vary from species to species but can be pink, purple, red, white, green, or orange. Mature flowers turn into pods of seeds attached to white, fluffy floss which is easily dispersed throughout the landscapes by the wind.

You don’t have to have a huge yard devoted to milkweed to help the monarchs. Even a small patch is a great resource place for attracting them. Planting multiple species means season-long support of the monarch because each species has a distinct phenology and bloom time.

Common milkweed, Asclepias syriaca, is a weedy species that many gardeners and farmers prefer to take a pass on. “Thankfully, there are gorgeous alternatives to this milkweed species which support the monarch in a variety of habitats,” Haag says.

Butterfly milkweed, Asclepias tuberosa, has stunning orange flowers that make it an ornamental garden favorite, although many gardeners don’t realize it is milkweed. It blooms from May through September and grows two to three feet tall. It prefers full sun and well-drained soils.

Prairie milkweed, Asclepias sulvantii, also commonly called Sullivant’s milkweed, is found in moist to wet prairies in Illinois. It looks common milkweed, but has smooth, succulent-like leaves and is not aggressive in the landscape. It makes a terrific addition to any perennial flower garden with its large leaves and grows to three to four feet tall.

Swamp milkweed, Asclepias incarnata, is grows natively in swampy areas, wet ditches, and meadows throughout the state. The gorgeous pink blooms appear June through August, atop five-foot lance-shaped foliage. This plant prefers full sun and moist, well-drained soils.

Poke milkweed, Asclepias exaltata, grows best in shade, or partial sun, in moist, well-drained soils. It can reach two to six feet tall, depending on the growing conditions. The white, drooping blooms appear from June through August.

Whorled milkweed, Asclepias verticillate, has spiraling, linear leaves that do best in full sun and moderate to dry conditions. It blooms later than most milkweed, July through September. It creates one to two-foot-tall drifts of fine, delicately textured foliage.

Learn more ways to help butterflies and other pollinators by clicking here. Find your nearest Extension office here.