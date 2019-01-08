News

Pleasant Valley High School unveils expansion

The project took 2 years and $20 million to complete

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Pleasant Valley High School is expanding for its growing student body.

The school district unveiled the expansion at an open house tonight. It includes new classrooms, a gym and a band room.

The project took two years and about $20 million to complete. That money came from the state and part of it was from a one-percent sales tax residents pay.

"This is a great testament of why the 1 percent sales tax and the PPEL funds that we have every year are so important to our district," said assistant superintendent Brian Strusz. "Being able to use those funds to do this building and this construction is really what it's designed to do."​​​​​​

Strusz said the new addition makes it easier to expand if they need to in the future. Another tower can be built on to the existing structure.

