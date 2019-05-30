Police find illegal firearm, large quantity of meth after man’s arrest

The Moline Police Department thanked the Community Policing Unit for getting “one less illegal gun” off the street after the arrest of a man with outstanding warrants.

Charles W. Burkett, 41 was arrested Wednesday night. During the investigation, a large quantity of methamphetamine and a firearm were located.

Burkett is in custody at the Rock Island County Jail for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as unrelated warrants.

Burkett’s bond was set at $150,000.

If you have information regarding weapons or drugs, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.

