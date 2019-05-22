Police officer injured responding to domestic dispute involving 4 women

A police officer was injured while handling a domestic dispute at in East Moline.

Jinikqua Howard-Foster, 18, is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on felony charges of resisting an officer and causing injuries.

“Police officers often face rapidly changing situations that can go from routine to dynamic and simple to dangerous in mere moments of time,” the department posted on Facebook. “The East Moline Police Department is thankful that the officer is expected to make a full recovery.”

An officer directing traffic in the 4000 block of Archer Drive near United Township High School around 3:17 p.m. on Tuesday when a resident from a nearby townhome yelled that she needed help.

The officer found four females “physically fighting” inside. When he attempted to stop the fight, he was injured and transported to a local hospital. He had surgery on his right arm and is expected to recover in 3-4 months.

Multiple officers from East Moline, Silvis and Hampton responded and arrested Howard-Foster and a 17-year-old juvenile from East Moline.

An investigation determined that the fight involved family members from two neighboring apartments.