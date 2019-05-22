Police pursue shooting suspect, hear gunshot, find man shot in head

UPDATE: The man who shot himself in the head and died Wednesday after a police pursuit has been identified.

Micha L. Bates, 31, of Davenport, was transported to Unity Point Health by the Rock Island Fire Department where he died.

The other vehicle occupants, which included both adults and children, were transported from the scene to the Rock Island Police Department and later released.

The man who shot himself in the head Wednesday after a police pursuit has died.

While the Davenport Police Department was conducting follow ups on two shooting incidents that occurred overnight, a traffic stop was conducted in the area of 4500 15th Ave on a vehicle occupied by a suspect involved a shooting near 7th Street and Myrtle Street with the assistance of the Rock Island Police Department, Moline Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.

When approaching the vehicle, officers heard a gunshot and then discovered that an occupant of the vehicle had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 7th St. and Myrtle St. around 10:12 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a shooting victim. A man who suffered a gunshot wound stemming from an altercation was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers were dispatched to the Goose Creek area after a report of gunshots around 12:08 a.m. Wednesday. While on scene, officers were notified that a man had walked into Genesis Emergency

Department with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigations are ongoing and Davenport detectives are still in the process of determining if the two shootings in Davenport are related.

There is no ongoing concern for public safety at this time.

Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said they were called to help Davenport Police with a traffic stop related to an ongoing investigation.

Rock Island officers said they heard a gun shot coming from the car when they were pulling it over.

Police told us when they approached the car, a man was found shot in the head sitting in the back with others inside the car.

“The individual that sustained the gunshot wound was a male in his mid-20s,” VenHuizen said. “I cannot tell you if he is the primary suspect in the Davenport investigation or not at this point.”

The man was rushed to a hospital.

Police say the other people in the car were detained for questioning including teenagers.

A tactical team was also called to search a house they believe is connected.

But no one else was found inside.

Rock Island Police tells Local 4 News they were called to assist Davenport Police in the investigation.

Police appear to have entered the house.

A SWAT team is on the scene at 45th Street and 15th Avenue in Rock Island, calling for a suspect to get out of a house.

Neighbor tells Local 4 News that police activity started shortly before 8:45 a.m.

