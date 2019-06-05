Police pursuit across the Quad Cities ends in one in custody

A man is in custody Tuesday night after leading police on a chase from Rock Island into Davenport.

Davenport police tell us they received a call to assist Rock Island PD in the area of the 280 Bridge around 7:40 p.m.

The suspect, Paris Davis, was wanted and known to carry a firearm.

Police say, Davis was driving recklessly south on Hancock Avenue in Davenport.

They say, he then struck a vehicle traveling on Rockingham Road while police was in pursuit.

After fleeing on foot, Davis was arrested on the 1800 block of Dixwell Street with possession of a stolen handgun and a large amount of crack cocaine.

His charges include Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Trafficking Stolen Weapons, Interference with a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine and No Drug Tax Stamp.

The driver of the victim’s car was not injured.

