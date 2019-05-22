Police release video of 39th car stolen in Moline this year

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police released a video of a car stolen last week in Moline with a reminder to "lock your cars and take the keys with you."

The video shows a car being stolen -- the 39th in Moline this year -- from a gas station on Saturday. A car pulls up, the passenger gets out and jumps into a car left running at the gas pump and takes off.

The entire video is 18 seconds. Moline Police told Local 4 News it happened at the Phillips 66 on 19th Avenue and 1st Street A.

"These thieves are quick and their pursuit of victim vehicles is relentless," Moline Police said in a tweet. "Don’t leave your vehicles running and unattended."