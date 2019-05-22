Police release video of 39th car stolen in Moline this year
Police released a video of a car stolen last week in Moline with a reminder to "lock your cars and take the keys with you."
The video shows a car being stolen -- the 39th in Moline this year -- from a gas station on Saturday. A car pulls up, the passenger gets out and jumps into a car left running at the gas pump and takes off.
The entire video is 18 seconds. Moline Police told Local 4 News it happened at the Phillips 66 on 19th Avenue and 1st Street A.
"These thieves are quick and their pursuit of victim vehicles is relentless," Moline Police said in a tweet. "Don’t leave your vehicles running and unattended."
This is the 39th car stolen in Moline this year. These thieves are quick and their pursuit of victim vehicles is relentless.— Moline Police (@MolinePolice) May 21, 2019
Please remember to lock your cars and take the keys with you. Don’t leave your vehicles running and unattended.
🕘🔒🚗🔒🏡 #9PMRoutine pic.twitter.com/HoXleDNKUS
