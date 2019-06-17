News

Police search area after report of '5 to 6' shots

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 02:10 PM CDT

Davenport Police are canvassing an area along Kirkwood and Pershing following a report of shots fired. One neighbor tells Local 4 News he heard about five to six gunshots. 

Davenport Police are canvassing an area along Kirkwood and Pershing following a report of shots fired. One neighbor tells Local 4 News he heard about five to six gunshots. 

This is a developing story. 

