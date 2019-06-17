Police search area after report of '5 to 6' shots
Davenport Police are canvassing an area along Kirkwood and Pershing following a report of shots fired. One neighbor tells Local 4 News he heard about five to six gunshots.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - What's behind those hard-to-resist puppy dog…
-
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon is on the precipice of becoming the second…
-
Watch today's Local 4 News Midday here.