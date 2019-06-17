Police search area after report of '5 to 6' shots Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Davenport Police search an area along Kirkwood and Pershing on Monday following a report of shots fired. One neighbor tells Local 4 News he heard about five to six gunshots. (Shawn Loging , OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Davenport Police search an area along Kirkwood and Pershing on Monday following a report of shots fired. One neighbor tells Local 4 News he heard about five to six gunshots. (Shawn Loging , OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ]

Davenport Police are canvassing an area along Kirkwood and Pershing following a report of shots fired. One neighbor tells Local 4 News he heard about five to six gunshots.

