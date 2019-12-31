Police seek help in Muscatine fight investigation

Muscatine Police officers are asking the public for assistance in the investigation of a fight between two male adults in the Riverside Park parking lot.

Officers arrived on scene to find a fight in progress at the Riverside Park parking lot at 2:40 am Tuesday, December 31st. It involved two male adults from Muscatine and both subjects sustained injuries from the fight. The Muscatine Fire Department transported both subjects to Trinity Muscatine in an ambulance. One sustained blunt force injuries and the other received puncture injuries.

The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with the investigation. Anyone that has information regarding the incident or that may have camera video related to the incident should contact Lieutenant Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922 extention 608 or email him at akies@muscatineiowa.gov.