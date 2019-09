The man at the center of a police standoff in Moline Saturday night still has not been found.

Police got a report of an armed suicidal subject in the 300 block of 5th Avenue about 5:30 p.m.

Detectives tell Local 4 News a crisis containment unit was called in because that 39-year-old man is a convicted felon with multiple active warrants out for his arrest.

After an hourslong standoff, a search of the home came up empty.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.