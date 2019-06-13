Police still searching for this woman; reward offered

UPDATE: The Illinois State Police still do not have a woman they sent an alert about 10 days ago in custody.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for any information that may lead to Samantha J. Sliger’s arrest.

Police believe she could be in northwest Illinois or eastern Iowa.

Call Illinois State Police District 1 at 815-632-4010 or Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867 if you have any information.

EARLIER UPDATE

Illinois State Police is asking for help finding a woman wanted across multiple counties for fraud.

According to police, Samantha J. Sliger is probably in the Sauk Valley area.

If you know where she might be, call Illinois State Police District 1 at 815-632-4010.