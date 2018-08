WE ARE JOINED BY MIKE MALMSTROM WITH THE QUAD CITIES ALLIANCE FOR RETIRED AMERICANS.

WELCOME MIKE.

Q1 - WHAT IS THE QUAD CITIES ALLIANCE FOR RETIRED AMERICANS?

THE QUAD CITIES ARA IS PART OF THE STATEWIDE ORGANIZATIONS MADE UP OF OVER 80 UNION RETIREE CHAPTERS, CHURCHES, AND COMMUNITY GROUPS DEDICATED TO ORGANIZING FOR WORKER RIGHTS AND RETIREMENT SECURITY,

Q2 - WHAY ARE YOU PUTTING ON THIS FORUM AND WHAT DO YOU EXPECT TO GET OUT OF THE EVENT?

OUR STATE, AND NATION ARE AGING, TODAY, 10,000 AMERICANS TURN 65. ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT ON AGING. ILLINOIS IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A 57-PERCENT INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS OVER 60 IN THE NEXT 15 YEARS.

WE NEED PROGRAMS AND INFRASTRUCTURE TO ENSURE THAT EVERY ILLINOISAN CAN AGE WITH DIGINITY AND CHOICE IN TRUE RETIREMENT SECURITY.

Q3 WHAT DOES TRUE REQUIREMENT SECURITY LOOK LIKE TO YOU AND WHAT ISSUES WILL YOU COVER AT THE FORUM?

WE WANT CANDIDATES TO TAKE UP THE CAUSE OF TRUE RETIREMENT SECURITY FOR EVERYONE IN ILLINOIS. THAT MEANS ECONOMIC SECURITY AND PROTECTING PENSIONS, RETIREMENTS INCOME, AND EARNED BENEFIT PROGRAMS.

Q4 WHICH CANDIDATES HAVE BEEN INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FORUM?

WE HAVE INVITED CANDIDATES IN ILLINOIS' 71ST AND 72ND STATE HOUSE DISTRICTS, AS WELL AS CANDIDATES FOR THE 36TH ILLINOIS SENATE DISTRICT.

Q5 WHEN AND WHERE IS THE FORUM?

THE QUAD CITIES SENIORS ILLINOIS STATE LEGISLATIVE CANDIDATE FORUM WILL BE AT 1 P.M., THURSDAY, AUG. 30, AT MOLINE TOWNSHIP HALL, 620 18TH ST., MOLINE.