Follow along for live updates as Donald Trump is due to appear in federal court Thursday after being indicted by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. It’s the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

___

WHAT TO KNOW

— Here’s a breakdown of the sprawling election indictment

— Trump lawyer hints at a First Amendment defense in the Jan. 6 case

— Republicans are remaining silent about the latest charges against Trump

— The judge assigned to Trump’s case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters

— Here’s where the various cases involving Trump stand

___

DEPARTS BEDMINSTER

Trump has left his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to head to Washington, where he will face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging the former president conspired to subvert the 2020 election.

Trump will fly by private plane to Washington, where he is expected to surrender to authorities and make his first appearance in federal court later Thursday in the case stemming from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to cling to power after he lost to President Joe Biden.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and criticized the case — and two others he faces — as an effort to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump will appear at the same courthouse where more than 1,000 of his supporters fueled by his false claims of election fraud have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump is charged with conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing an official proceeding. He’s also accused of violating a post-Civil War era civil rights statute that prohibits conspiring to interfere with rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution — in this case, the right to vote and have one’s vote counted.

___

INCREASED COURTHOUSE SECURITY

Authorities are stepping up security at the federal courthouse in Washington hours before Trump is set to surrender and face a judge on felony charges accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

Dozens of police officers and vehicles were stationed Thursday morning near the courthouse, where Trump is expected to be processed and appear in court on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of Congress.

Law enforcement has set up metal barricades near the courthouse to limit movement and police were patrolling the area by car, bike and foot.

It’s the third time this year the early 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner will have to answer to criminal charges in court.

It comes nearly two months after Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of federal felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and thwarting government efforts to retrieve them.