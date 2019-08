We’re live from the Barrel House in Davenport where former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper brings his presidential campaign tonight.

Your Local Election Headquarters is taking a closer look at Hickenlooper.

Your Local Election Headquarters is about to go live ahead of the @Hickenlooper stop in Davenport. Follow along for updates #YLEH pic.twitter.com/v9KZEiElSP — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) August 6, 2019

Just under 30 people (not including members of the press or the campaign team) are at the event #YLEH pic.twitter.com/w6yV7AWGeE — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) August 6, 2019

QUESTION #1 FROM CROWD: What are your gun control plans?



HICKENLOOPER: After recapping what he did in Colorado (background checks & limiting magazine capacity), he says he get rid of any talk of repealing universal background checks and then work on the senate. — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) August 6, 2019

Q #3: How would you get methane emissions down without hurting the livestock industry?



HICKENLOOPER: Look into new innovations. #YLEH — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) August 6, 2019

Q #5: Do you support $15 minimum wage?



HICKENLOOPER: Says he supports raising minimum wage, but it needs to be a sliding scale so it fits the community. He says it needs to rapidly increase, but in a way that doesn’t hurt businesses. #YLEH — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) August 6, 2019

Q #7: What are your plans for big tech companies, like Amazon?



HICKENLOOPER: Would not break Amazon up right away, but doesn’t like how it buys up businesses. He would reform the Clayton Antitrust Act. #YLEH — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) August 6, 2019

*Also talked about restoring historic, abandoned buildings in downtowns — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) August 6, 2019

Q #10: How are we going to stop outside the manipulation of the voting?



HICKENLOOPER: Do what he did in Colorado. Utilize mail-in ballots, electronic ballots with paper backups, and have early and same day registration.



But the key is to educate voters, he says.#YLEH — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) August 6, 2019