A local race for state representative is still undecided in Rock Island County and the final results won’t be in for two weeks.

Right now in the Democratic race for state representative for the 72nd district, Gregg Johnson leads Thurgood Brooks by just 28 votes. Jeffrey Deppe is about 500 votes behind both. However, mail-in ballots have not been counted yet and won’t be until July 13th. Mail in ballots had to be postmarked by June 28 in order to be counted. In this race, those ballots may make a major difference in the outcome.

If the difference in the top two candidates is less than five percent, an automatic recount will be triggered.