Presidential candidate Klobuchar visits Muscatine

A few Democratic presidential candidates are spending part of the Fourth of July holiday in Iowa.

Your Local Election Headquarters caught up with Senator Amy Klobuchar today.

Klobuchar visited the Mississippi Brewing Company in Muscatine this morning.

The senator from Minnesota touted her ability to work across the aisle with Republicans in Congress.

She identified the opioid crisis and support for mental health programs as key parts to her platform.

Klobuchar points to her Midwest roots as one of her biggest strenghths.

“I’m a heartland candidate,” Klobuchar said. “And I’m going to win this the right way by listening to them and getting things done. That’s what I’ve done by passing over 100 bills where I’ve been the lead Democrat. And you need a candidate who can win in places like Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan.”

This is Klobuchar’s ninth visit to Iowa since announcing her candidacy.

Tim Ryan, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Steve Bullock are also campaigning in Iowa the next few days.