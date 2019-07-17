Watch: Presidential candidate Julian Castro in Davenport Politics Posted: Jul 16, 2019 / 07:55 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 16, 2019 / 07:55 PM CDT Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro is speaking in Davenport. More Election Coverage Duckworth: Military action against Iran justified if U.S. attacked Presidential candidate Klobuchar visits Muscatine Beto O’Rourke claims he can win Texas for Dems as nominee Beto O’Rourke prefers public option over Medicare for All O’Rourke says any trade agreement must be ‘good for workers and farmers’ Beto’s a punk O’Rourke commits to two-state solution in Israeli – Palestinian conflict Supporters — and hecklers — greet presidential candidate Joe Biden in QC Breaking down Biden’s 2020 campaign struggles