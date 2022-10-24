Feeling lucky? This might be the day to get a Powerball ticket for a chance at a massive jackpot.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is up to $625 million, the eighth largest in the game’s 30-year history. Nobody matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, which were 19-25-48-55-60 and red Powerball 18. It wasn’t all bad news though. Two Illinois Lottery players won big following Saturday night’s drawing. Someone won $100,000 after buying a winning ticket at a gas station in Buffalo Grove and another player won $50,000 with a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Carol Stream.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place October 24 at 9:59 p.m.

