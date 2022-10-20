There were no winners in last night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to climb for the next drawing.

The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $550 million, with a cash value of $277.5 million. That number can change, depending on the number of tickets sold. The winning numbers from Wednesday were:

06 – 08 – 15 – 27 – 42 and the Powerball was 10.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also live streamed here and can be viewed on the Powerball YouTube page. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69, and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. There are nine ways to win in Powerball. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

