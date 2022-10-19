For the second time this year, the Powerball jackpot is worth over a half a billion dollars. The last time the jackpot was above $500 million was in the January 5 drawing, when winning tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

Illinois Lottery players have won some big jackpots this year. Five players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Powerball, including one last week in Calumet City. Powerball players have bought over 2 million winning tickets and won nearly $23 million in prizes this year in Illinois.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place October 19 at 9:59 p.m. Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. For more information on Powerball, click here.