President Trump impeached by the House of Representatives

President Donald Trump has become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

On Wednesday, the House passed both articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Members of the House of Representatives tonight voted 230 to 197 in favor of impeaching him on the first article. It claims President Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate a political rival.

The second article of impeachment accuses President Trump of obstruction of Congress for blocking testimony and refusing to provide documents. That passed by a vote of 229 to 198.

The impeachment now sets the stage for a trial in the Senate which will decide whether the president will be removed from office. Early reports say that trial will most likely take place in January.