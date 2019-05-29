News

Problems with land line telephones in Morrison, Prophetstown

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:55 AM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:55 AM CDT

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is reporting the cities of Morrison and Prophetstown are having land line telephone problems.

If attempting to call 911 from a land line, you can call 815-772-4044 if you live in Morrison. If you have an emergency, use a cell phone and call 911.

Prophetstown is also having land line telephone problems. Use a cell phone to report an emergency or to dial 911.
 

