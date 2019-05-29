Problems with land line telephones in Morrison, Prophetstown

MGN

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is reporting the cities of Morrison and Prophetstown are having land line telephone problems.

If attempting to call 911 from a land line, you can call 815-772-4044 if you live in Morrison. If you have an emergency, use a cell phone and call 911.

Prophetstown is also having land line telephone problems. Use a cell phone to report an emergency or to dial 911.

