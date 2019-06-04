ProStart cooking program got a bigger home base

Davenport high school students are now cooking up tasty treats in a new kitchen.

The ProStart program within Davenport Central high school has a new commercial sized kitchen. The program helps prepare students for careers in culinary arts and restaurant management. Now, students can learn how to operate in a restaurant-style kitchen. The program’s instructor was the brains behind the new development.

“Students usually train on home equipment, so kitchen equipment you would see at home which is considerably different than equipment that you see at a restaurant. I think this type of facility is really needed so we can just train our students to be successful, ” says instructor Jenee Cross. The program will emulate a cafe to give the students real-life experiences.