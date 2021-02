A space for innovation.

A thriving residential center with walkable streets.

A hub for entertainment, arts and play, with a world-class waterfront.

This is the vision for downtown Davenport in a new master plan commissioned by the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

In late January, the Davenport City Council voted unanimously to accept the new master plan.

Kyle Carter, Executive Director for the Downtown Davenport Partnership, joined Local 4 News at 4 via Zoom to give us more details.